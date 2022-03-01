Ukraine Crisis: Indian embassy asks Indians to leave Kyiv urgently

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine today issued an advisory in which it said that all Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today by available trains or through any other means available.

Indian students are being moved to Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovak Republic, all nations which share border with Ukraine, before they are brought back to India under Operation Ganga.

India also arranged several evacuation flights to bring back the stranded indians who are stuck in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine