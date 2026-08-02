Ukraine claims strikes on key Russian military, energy facilities; calls for tougher sanctions

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Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday claimed that Ukrainian forces carried out long-range strikes on key Russian military and energy infrastructure, including the Saratov Oil Refinery and the Engels military airbase, as part of efforts to weaken Russia’s war capabilities.

Zelenskyy made the remarks in a post on X, saying Ukrainian forces targeted strategic facilities located deep inside Russian territory.

“Last night, in Russia’s Saratov, more than 600 kilometers from the front line, two strategic facilities were hit: the Saratov Oil Refinery and the Engels military air base,” he said.

He also said that in the Kaluga region, the tank farm of the Lyudinovskaya oil depot was hit.

He also said that Ukraine conducted a precision strike on a site in the Bryansk region, used to “store, prepare, and launch attack drones.”

He thanked Ukraine’s Defence Forces for expanding the country’s long-range strike capabilities and said Kyiv was “bringing the war back to where it came from.”

Meanwhile, in a separate post on X, Zelenskyy said 16 Ukrainian regions came under Russian attacks over the past week.

According to him, Russia launched around 1,900 drones, nearly 1,600 aerial bombs and 144 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, over the week.

He said the northeastern Sumy region was hit by aerial bombs, while a drone strike in Brovary killed one person and injured six others.

Zelenskyy added that Kharkiv and the surrounding region remained under constant attack, while overnight strikes also targeted the Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions.

He claimed that more than 1,500 sites, including hundreds of residential buildings, were damaged during the week’s attacks.

Calling for stronger international measures against Moscow, Zelenskyy said many Russian enterprises involved in producing components for drones, missiles and guided aerial bombs had not yet been sanctioned.

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“Pressure is needed on every segment of Russia’s defense-industrial complex, and that is exactly the pressure that will ultimately help reduce the number of attacks against our people. Sanctions must be expanded, and they must work,” he said.

The developments follow as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday issued an urgent demand to Western allies to transfer Patriot air defence interceptors to Ukraine, asserting that anti-ballistic missiles must defend lives rather than “sit in stockpiles”.

Zelenskyy’s address came after Russia launched a heavy aerial attack involving 35 missiles, predominantly ballistic, alongside nearly 190 drones of various types. He said that the strikes primarily targeted the capital, Kyiv, as well as critical infrastructure in surrounding municipalities including Brovary and Vyshneve. At least nine people were killed and 40 others injured in the Kyiv region alone.

Calling directly on Washington and European capitals to make the necessary political decisions, Zelenskyy warned that delay gives Moscow further opportunities to target Ukrainian civilians as Russia refines its high-speed attack tactics.

“Of course, we see every leader and every country that responds. But the only strong and just response – the one that truly achieves its goal and helps people – is additional support for us here in Ukraine, for our people, for our state. The world has Patriot missiles. What matters now is for our partners to make the political decision – the decision to provide the necessary packages,” Zelenskyy said in his address shared on X.

“The United States knows what we need. Europe knows what we need. Anti-ballistic missiles must protect people – not sit in stockpiles. And every day without this relevant vital assistance gives Russia another chance to kill our people,” he added.

Zelenskyy pointed out that Moscow is increasingly using jet-powered “Shahed” drones, warning that Russia’s prolonging of the war allows it to develop new tactics that threaten security beyond Ukraine.

Beyond the capital region, Zelenskyy highlighted that constant FPV drone operations and bombardments were reported in Kherson, Mykolaiv, and the Dnipro region cities of Nikopol and Marhanets. Strikes also damaged an apartment building in Odesa and hit communities in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Sumy, leaving dozens more wounded.

In tandem with air defence requests, Zelenskyy called for stricter international sanctions targeting individuals and entities involved in producing Russian ballistic weapons, launchers, and components.

Claiming enforcement gaps within G7 jurisdictions, Zelenskyy urged international partners to shut down channels aiding Russia’s oil refining capacity and fuel sector to impede Moscow.

(Source: ANI)