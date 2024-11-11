Ukraine attacks Moscow with 34 drones, see detailed report here

Kyiv (Ukraine): Russia and Ukraine engaged in a significant escalation of drone strikes, with Moscow launching 145 drones on Saturday night, according to a report by CNN.Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces also launched a drone strike on Russian territory, with 34 drones headed towards Moscow, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Ministry further said that Russia’s air defences shot down all of the drones over the Moscow region between 7 am and 10 am on Sunday morning. The governor of Moscow region said that the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over the Moscow regions of Ramenskoye, Kolomna and Domodedovo, Andrey Vorobyov, CNN reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that on Saturday night, Russia launched a record-breaking 145 Shahed drones and other strike drones against Ukraine, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy said, “This week, our air defence forces have been working day and night to protect Ukraine’s skies from Russian terror.

Last night, Russia launched a record 145 Shaheds and other strike drones against Ukraine. Throughout the week, Russia has used more than 800 guided aerial bombs, around 600 strike drones, and nearly 20 missiles of various types.”

“Such terror cannot be stopped with words, and the killing of children and the loss of loved ones cannot simply be forgotten. Security from terror is impossible without bold decisions–this is clear for every country. Without justice, there is no lasting peace, and it is quite realistic for Ukraine to achieve it,” Zelenskyy added.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which escalated in February 2022 with Russia’s full-scale invasion, has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths. Moscow continues to deny intentionally targeting civilians, despite widespread international condemnation and evidence of airstrikes on residential areas.

Attacks have become a near-daily occurrence, especially in Ukraine’s eastern and southern regions. Russia has frequently employed a range of weaponry, including guided aerial bombs, missiles, and UAVs, to target Ukraine’s cities and critical infrastructure.

In response, Ukraine has ramped up its defence efforts with help from Western allies. Yet, the volume and intensity of Russia’s assaults have made it clear that more sophisticated and long-range defence capabilities are necessary.