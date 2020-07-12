Seoul: Denouncing the UK’s recent sanctions imposed on North Korean individuals and organizations, Pyongyang has threatened that the country will be “made to pay the price”.

Earlier this week, the UK blacklisted 49 individuals and organizations under its new human rights regime, reports Yonhap News Agency.

With the decision, two North Korean organizations, believed to be involved in the forced labour, torture and killings of prisoners in gulags in the country, were banned from entering the UK and channeling funds through British banks.

Quoted by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea said the UK’s move was “a provocation” that follows the US’ “hostile policy” toward the North.

ll contents based on which the sanctions were imposed were “fabrications” provided by North Korean defectors, according to the KCNA.

“We resolutely condemn and reject the designation by the UK… As it constitutes blatant interference in the internal affairs of our state,” the KCNA said, warning that the country “will be definitely made to pay the price”.

(Inputs from IANS)