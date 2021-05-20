In a short span of time , the B.1.617 variant has become the dominant strain across India and it has also spread to about 44 nations, including the United Kingdom, Fiji and Singapore.

Around 3,000 cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have been reported in Britain, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Scientists are still unknown with the fact that this variant is more infectious or resistant to vaccines. Dr Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at Louisiana State University, says one of its mutations is similar to those seen in variants identified in South Africa and Brazil.

In an announcement on Wednesday at the House of Commons, the lower house of Parliament, Hancock said 2,967 cases of the variant have now been recorded, 28 per cent up from more than 2,300 on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sudden testing and vaccinations will be set up in the affected areas including Bedford, Burnley, Hounslow, Kirklees, Leicester and North Tyneside, according to the Health Secretary.

The Scottish government is also taking necessary steps in the cities of Scotland that is Glasgow and Moray, he added.

The spread of the Indian variant has raised concerns to be alert. The Covid-19 restrictions scheduled for June 21 will now be delayed..

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told legislators earlier on Wednesday that there is “increasing confidence” that the current vaccines will be effective against all variants of the virus, including the Indian strain.

The UK has so far reported 4,452,527 Coronavirus cases, 4,452,527 deaths, 4,284,015 recoveries.