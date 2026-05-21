UK radio station mistakenly announces king Charles’ death after technical error

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New Delhi: A British radio station sparked confusion and panic after mistakenly announcing the death of King Charles III due to what it later described as a “computer error” at its main studio.

The incident involved Radio Caroline, a well-known UK broadcaster based in Essex. According to reports, the station accidentally activated the country’s special “Death of a Monarch” emergency broadcast procedure on Tuesday afternoon — a protocol British broadcasters keep prepared in the event of the monarch’s death.

Listeners reportedly heard an announcement stating that King Charles III had passed away, after which regular programming was suspended. Some reports said the British national anthem, “God Save the King,” was also played before the station suddenly went silent for around 15 minutes

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The station later restored normal broadcasts and issued an on-air apology after staff realised the alert had been triggered mistakenly. Station manager Peter Moore said the incident was caused by a technical malfunction that accidentally activated the emergency system. He apologised to both the King and listeners for the distress caused by the false announcement.

The unusual error quickly went viral online, with social media users expressing shock, confusion, and disbelief over the accidental broadcast. The incident also drew attention because it happened while King Charles III was carrying out official engagements in Northern Ireland alongside Queen Camilla.

The “Death of a Monarch” protocol is part of the UK’s carefully planned media procedures designed to ensure coordinated national broadcasting in the event of the monarch’s death. However, this rare technical mistake turned the highly sensitive system into an unexpected global talking point.

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