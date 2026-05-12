UK PM Starmer faces internal revolt after Labour MPs demand resignation following poor local poll results

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London: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing mounting political pressure after dozens of lawmakers from his own Labour Party called for his resignation following poor local election results, even as he vowed to remain in office and warned that leadership instability would plunge Britain into “chaos”, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Starmer has come under fire after his Labour Party suffered significant losses in the recently concluded council elections across England, with the far-right Reform UK and the liberal Green Party marking major gains, as well as setbacks in devolved elections in Scotland and Wales.

In response, Starmer told party members in London that he accepted responsibility for the results but insisted he would not step down.

“What we witnessed with the last government was the chaos of constantly changing leaders, and it cost this country a huge amount,” Starmer said, adding, “A Labour government would never be forgiven for inflicting that on our country again,” as reported by CNN.

However, the report noted that internal dissent within the party intensified shortly after, with more than 70 Labour Members of Parliament reportedly urging him to resign or announce a clear timeline for departure.

Several party members have also stepped down from ministerial aide positions in protest, CNN reported.

Despite Labour’s landslide victory in the 2024 UK General Election, Starmer has faced growing criticism over immigration policy, economic decisions, and what opponents describe as a lack of political vision and leadership charisma.

According to CNN, following last week’s local election setbacks, in which Labour reportedly lost over 1,400 council seats and control of the Welsh parliament, some lawmakers have concluded that Starmer may not be positioned to lead the party into the next general election scheduled for 2029.

Internal party mechanisms could allow challengers to force a leadership contest if they secure the backing of at least 81 MPs, representing one-fifth of Labour’s parliamentary seats, CNN reported.

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While Starmer continues to resist calls for resignation, speculation is growing within Westminster circles about potential successors.

Former UK deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, who previously resigned over a property tax issue, has not formally declared a leadership challenge but is viewed as a possible contender.

In a statement cited by CNN, Rayner said Starmer must “meet the moment and set out the change our country needs”.

Responding to the political pressure, Starmer said, “Like every prime minister, I have learned a lot in the first two years in the job in terms of the policy changes that our country faces. Incremental changes won’t cut it.”

The report further noted that Starmer attempted to signal a policy reset, including a push to improve relations with the European Union after years of Brexit tensions, though he provided limited detail on the proposed direction.

As internal pressure builds, reports also suggest that discontent has spread into senior levels of government.

A cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held in Downing Street on Tuesday morning, CNN reported.

The situation has raised comparisons with past UK political recoveries following local election setbacks, though analysts cited in the report noted that Starmer’s current political challenges appear significantly more severe due to the scale of internal party dissent, as per CNN.

(ANI)

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