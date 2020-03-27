UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19, to work on from home 

By KalingaTV Bureau
London:  UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday disclosed he has tested positive for coronavirus but will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

He becomes the second high-profile British leader to test positive for coronavirus in recent days after Prince Charles, the heir to the the throne. Some ministers in the Johnson government and MPs have also tested positive for Covid-19.

“I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that’s a temperature and a persistent cough,” Johnson said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

“On the advice of the chief medical officer, I have taken a test and that has come out positive.

“I’m working from home and self-isolating. That’s entirely the right thing to do.

“I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of technology, to communicate with my top team and lead the national fightback against the virus.”

Earlier, a 10 Downing Street spokesman had said that Johnson’s “symptoms are mild and he will continue to lead the government response to the virus while he self-isolates”, the BBC reported.

