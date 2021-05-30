London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, UK newspapers reported.

Johnson’s office declined to comment on the reports that the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of close friends and family.

Under the current Covid-19 restrictions in England, weddings can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Johnson (56) and Symonds (33), have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

It is reported that the Catholic cathedral was suddenly locked down at 1:30 p.m and Symonds arrived 30 minutes later in a limo, in a long white dress with no veil.

Last year Johnson and Symonds announced they were engaged and that they were expecting a child. Their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born in April 2020.