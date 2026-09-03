UK man allegedly drugs wife, allows other men to rape her

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New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a man in his 60s allegedly drugged his wife so that other men could rape her when she was incapable of consenting.

As per reports, the man will be forwarded to court in Manchester with 12 other men on charges related to the alleged rapes and abuse of the woman.

The husband, who cannot be named due to a reporting restriction that would identify his wife, faces 48 charges, added reports.

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He has pleaded guilty to 15 crimes including rape and sexual abuse of the woman, but he disputes a further 33 charges.

The remaining 12 men in the dock, ranging in age from 28 to 73, have been charged with allegations of rape and sexual abuse of the woman.

This case has reminded of the widely highlighted case of a French woman Gisele Pelicot who had been drugged by her husband, who has been jailed for arranging his other men to sexually abuse her from 2011-2020.