UK boy suffers cardiac arrest after participating in dangerous social media trend

Social media trends can often take a dangerous turn, a 12-year-old boy nearly lost his life after participating in a dangerous social media trend in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

The boy, identified as Cesar Watson-King suffered a cardiac arrest after attempting the dangerous ‘chroming’ challenge on TikTok. He inhaled a can of deodorant at his home on August 21.

His mother, Nichola King, who had just finished breastfeeding her youngest child upstairs, was alarmed by a loud thud and rushed downstairs to check. The 36-year-old was horrified to find her son having a seizure on the kitchen floor before he went into cardiac arrest.

Upon the sight, her eldest son Kaiden dialled 999 while Nichola performed CPR as they waited for the ambulance.

Cesar was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma for two days after experiencing further seizures and cardiac arrests. After two days in intensive care, he regained consciousness and was discharged from the hospital after eight days.

The chroming challenge involves inhaling deadly substances and chemicals like hairspray, gasoline, nail paint thinners, spray paint, and more. These items are used for a brief euphoric effect. However, according to the American Addiction Centers, it could be deadly, leading to dizziness, vomiting, cardiac failure, brain damage, and sometimes, death.

Earlier, in March, an 11-year-old boy in the UK died while attempting the ‘chroming’ challenge at a friend’s house. The boy suffered a cardiac arrest and died on the spot.

