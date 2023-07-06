UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat; ‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’

UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani Radicals have also planned mass protest rally against India in Canada on July 8.

World
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
UK assures safety of Indian diplomats

London (UK): Khalistanis have revealed their ugly fangs by threating Indian diplomats in several countries. Recently, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco was set on fire by pro-Khalistanis. Radicals have also planned mass protest rally against India in Canada on July 8. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary of the UK James Cleverly assured of the safety of Indian High Commission in London.

In a tweet, Cleverly said that direct attacks of Indian High Commission were completely unacceptable. “Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable. We have made clear to V Doraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount,” James Cleverly tweeted.

Must Read

Istanbul bans hookah smoking in public spaces

24 people including children killed after gas leak in South…

27 killed,17 critically injured as bus falls into ravine in…

The Indian Consulate was attacked days after killing of KTF Chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Avtar Singh Khanda. Nijjar was one of India’s most wanted terrorists and was carrying a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh. Khanda was amongst those involved in vandalism of the Indian High Commission in London.

Khalistan supporters are deliberately trying to blame the Indian government for the death of Nijjar and Khanda. Recently, India’s EAM S Jaishankar sharply reacted to Khalistani activities and urged the countries not to give space to extremists.

You might also like
World

Indian-American store clerk fatally shot at in Georgia; 2 teens in custody

World

Pakistan govt changes accountability laws to jail Imran Khan in graft case

World

Prominent Russian journalist and lawyer attacked in Chechnya

World

Cocaine found at white house during American President’s absence!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans