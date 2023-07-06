UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat; ‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’

London (UK): Khalistanis have revealed their ugly fangs by threating Indian diplomats in several countries. Recently, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco was set on fire by pro-Khalistanis. Radicals have also planned mass protest rally against India in Canada on July 8. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary of the UK James Cleverly assured of the safety of Indian High Commission in London.

In a tweet, Cleverly said that direct attacks of Indian High Commission were completely unacceptable. “Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable. We have made clear to V Doraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount,” James Cleverly tweeted.

The Indian Consulate was attacked days after killing of KTF Chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Avtar Singh Khanda. Nijjar was one of India’s most wanted terrorists and was carrying a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh. Khanda was amongst those involved in vandalism of the Indian High Commission in London.

Khalistan supporters are deliberately trying to blame the Indian government for the death of Nijjar and Khanda. Recently, India’s EAM S Jaishankar sharply reacted to Khalistani activities and urged the countries not to give space to extremists.