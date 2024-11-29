Uganda: Over 15 killed, 100 reported missing in heavy landslides

Kampala: At least 15 people were killed and over 100 others went missing after heavy rains led to landslides in eastern Uganda in Africa, Al Jazeera reported.

Local police on Thursday updated the death toll to 15 and said 113 others were missing after landslides in six villages of the mountainous district of Bulambulion Wednesday.

The landslides have affected five villages in Buluganya Sub County, of Masugu, Namachele, Natola, Namagugu, and Tagalu, Uganda Police Force said.

“Update on the mudslides in Bulambuli District: A total of 15 bodies have been retrieved, while 15 injured people have been rescued and admitted to Buluganya Health Center three. Unfortunately, 113 people are still missing, but efforts are underway to locate them. The Police together with other sister security agencies with the help of the local community have intensified rescue operations, that is however, being hindered by impassable roads, which are preventing vehicles, including ambulances and wheel loaders, from reaching the scene,” the Uganda Police Force stated in a post on X.

“The mudslides have affected five villages in Buluganya Sub County, of Masugu, Namachele, Natola, Namagugu, and Tagalu. The Uganda Red Cross Society and other emergency responders are working tirelessly to provide aid and support to those affected,” it added.

The recent heavy rains caused flooding in the northwest after a tributary of the Nile River burst its banks, prompting the prime minister’s office to issue a disaster alert on Wednesday, saying that main roads across the country had been cut off, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Several emergency teams were sent to rescue stranded motorists.

A road connecting the country with South Sudan was impassable late on Wednesday, with emergency boat crews deployed near the town of Pakwach.

Images on local media showed huge swaths of fallen earth covering the land in the village of Masugu. Videos and photographs shared on social media purported to show people digging for survivors in the village of Kimono, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Uganda Red Cross Society said the rescue effort was continuing but the death toll was likely to rise.

Uganda Defence Forces informed about the situation of the Nwoya-Pakwach road, which got submerged in heavy rainfall.

“River Nile Banks Burst, Cutting Off Pakwach Road: Due to heavy rainfall, the Tangi River, a tributary of the River Nile, flooded and submerged the Nwoya-Pakwach road. A taxi travelling from Arua to Nwoya, carrying eight occupants, became stuck in the middle of the fast-flowing water. During a rescue mission, two boats were deployed. Unfortunately, one of the boats capsized, resulting in the death of one engineer. However, four people have been rescued, while four others remain missing. The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and other law enforcement agencies are working to rectify the situation. We advise those planning to use the Pakwach-Nwoya highway to reconsider their journey or use alternative route,” the Uganda Defence Forces stated.

(ANI)