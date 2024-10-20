UAE visa on arrival for Indians, read details to know more

UAE: India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are strengthening their friendship. UAE introduces visa-on-arrival for Indian travelers. Indian travelers can now easily travel UAE. All Indian travelers holding passports will now be eligible for visa-on-arrival at all UAE ports of entry.

As per the latest news, there are two visa options, a 14-day visa that can be extended, and a 60-day visa that cannot be extended. This new rule follows other travel-friendly moves made by UAE in 2023, including a five-year multiple-entry visa and a pre-approved visa-on-arrival service. These changes make traveling between India and UAE more convenient than ever. As per the new policy, Now, Indian passport holders and individuals with residence or green cards from the United States, United Kingdom, or European Union countries can get visas easily. Travelers will have two options for getting a visa. They can choose a 14-day visa on arrival which can be extended for additional 14 days. Or they can choose a 60-day visa which can not be extended. They will need to pay the applicable fees as per UAE regulations. To qualify for the visa-on-arrival facility, passports must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry. This new policy was announced by the Indian mission in the UAE on October 17.

In February 2023, Emirates, one of the UAE’s flagship airlines, partnered with VFS Global to introduce a pre-approved visa-on-arrival service for Indian passport holders. This arrangement was designed to streamline the arrival process, allowing travelers to avoid long queues at immigration.

Dubai has made it easier for Indians to visit with a new five-year multiple-entry visa. This move aims to boost commercial, tourism, and economic ties between India and the United Arab Emirates. By introducing this visa, Dubai is showing its commitment to strengthening relationships with one of its largest tourism markets. This initiative allows Indian nationals to explore Dubai without the hassle of repeatedly applying for visas. It’s a significant step forward in fostering mutual growth and cooperation between the two nations. With this visa, Indians can enjoy more flexibility and convenience when traveling to Dubai for business or leisure.