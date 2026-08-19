UAE suspends all trade, finance deals with Iran after missile attack

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New-Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced Wednesday that it had suspended all trade, commercial, and financial dealings with Iran.

“In light of regional escalations… all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice,” UAE foreign ministry communications director Afra Al Hameli said.

The announcement came after the UAE accused Iran of launching two ballistic missiles toward shipping routes in the Gulf. According to the UAE, its air defense systems detected the missiles, with one landing outside the country’s territorial waters and the other falling within them.

مديرة الاتصال الإستراتيجي في وزارة الخارجية: وقف جميع الأنشطة والتبادلات التجارية والمعاملات المالية مع إيران Director of the Strategic Communications Department at MoFA: All Trade, Commercial Exchange, and Financial Transactions with Iran Halted pic.twitter.com/PQczXyDNRX — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) August 18, 2026

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The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday accused Iran of firing two ballistic missiles at shipping in the Gulf, an allegation later denied by Tehran.

“UAE air defenses detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the country, with the first falling outside the country’s territorial waters, while the second fell within the territorial waters,” the ministry said, in a statement posted to social media.