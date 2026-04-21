UAE Seeks US Dollar Swap Line Amid Iran War; Warns of Shift to Yuan for Oil Payments

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Tensions keep rising between Israel, the U.S., and Iran, and the United Arab Emirates isn’t just sitting back. The Emirates have started high-level talks with Washington, hoping to lock in a “financial lifeline” and protect their economy from taking even more hits. Last week in D.C., UAE Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and representatives from the Federal Reserve. He floated the idea of a currency-swap line. They haven’t made a formal request yet, but the discussions underscore a growing anxiety in Abu Dhabi over the potential for a prolonged war to drain its foreign reserves and destabilize its standing as a global financial hub.

The economic pressure on the UAE has only gotten worse after seven weeks of fighting in the region. Since late February, Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—a key shipping route—has essentially stopped the UAE’s oil shipments, cutting off its main source of U.S. dollars. Things turned even more serious when Iranian airstrikes hit Emirati oil and gas facilities, and the closure of regional airspace has hobbled essential logistics hubs like Dubai’s Jebel Ali port. All this chaos squeezed the UAE’s liquidity and pushed them to demand debt repayments from partners like Pakistan, including a recent call to pay back a $3.5 billion loan.

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If it happens, the currency-swap line would let the UAE Central Bank trade its dirham for U.S. dollars at good rates, giving them quick cash to protect their currency’s peg to the dollar and calm nervous international investors. Right now, the UAE has about $270 billion saved up in foreign reserves, but officials worry that capital flight and falling trade could drain those funds fast. Setting up a swap line would help the UAE avoid a balance-of-payments crisis—something that would drive away the investors who keep its real estate and finance sectors alive.

Emirati officials have already warned Washington that if they can’t get this dollar lifeline, they’ll have to start settling oil trades in Chinese yuan or other currencies. That kind of move would hurt the “petrodollar” system and chip away at U.S. economic power in the region. Typically, the Federal Reserve only sets up swap lines with big economies like the EU or Japan, but with the transition between Biden and Trump-era officials, Washington now faces a tough choice: risk a financial crisis in the Gulf, or break precedent and offer this kind of support to a Middle Eastern partner.