UAE Royal Family Staff defrauds the Leela Palace Hotel of Rs. 24L

A resident of the United Arab Emirates is accused of defrauding the Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi of over Rs 24 lakh and stealing silverware and a mother-of-pearl tray from the hotel room.

As per reports, the accommodation and other facilities cost a total of Rs 35 lakh. In order to stay at the hotel for a longer period of time, Sharif allegedly paid close to Rs 11.5 lakh, but he eventually left without paying the majority of the amount. On November 20, about 1 pm, the accused reportedly left the hotel.

According to sources, the Leela Hotel’s management has lodged a complaint against the miscreant in the police station. The hotel management further stated in their complaint that the man identified as Md Sharif, claimed to reside in the United Arab Emirates and to work for Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family and was in India for some official work.

The police officials stated that this is all pre-planned as the hotel would receive payment for the outstanding balance using the cheque he had provided. This plainly shows that Mr. Sharif had ulterior motives and a deliberate plan to mislead the hotel’s management.

The cops further stated, “We don’t think his ID cards are genuine and he is not related to the royal family in Abu Dhabi. We are checking if he has done this before. He paid part of the bill in August-September last year and later gave the hotel a cheque of Rs 20 lakh. The cheque was submitted in November and it was found that it bounced due to insufficient funds.”