UAE Lights Up Burj Khalifa With Tricolour To Support India Amid The Second Wave Of Covid-19

burj khalifa
Image: India in UAE Official twitter handle

New Delhi: The Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with the tricolour of India’s national flag to showcase support in country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi posted a 17-second video of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, displaying the Indian flag on Sunday with hashtag that said #staystrongIndia.

“Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time”, added the tweet.

India’s coronavirus cases and deaths hit a new record with 3.52 lakh fresh infections on Monday, taking the caseload to 1.73 crore while 2,812 people died due to Covid.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. Several other countries which have restricted travel to and from India include the UK, France, Germany, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Oman and Pakistan.

