UAE Intercepts Ballistic Missiles and Drones, Air Defences Respond to Threat

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has confirmed that its air defences are “currently addressing a missile threat” across the country, as regional hostilities continue to intensify.

In response to the unfolding security situation, residents have been advised to “remain in safe locations and follow all warnings and updates from official channels,” according to a news report by Gulf News.

The Ministry clarified that the loud sounds heard in various regions were the result of “air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles” as well as fighter jets successfully “engaging drones and loitering munitions.”

In light of the ongoing defensive operations, authorities have urged both residents and travellers to “stay in safe locations and follow official channels for real-time updates.” The report by Gulf News noted that the military has been placed on high alert to neutralise any further incoming aerial threats.

While the official alert did not specify exact locations targeted, the government has reiterated that “all residents are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to official safety guidance” until the threat is fully neutralised.

This latest engagement follows a report from the Ministry of Defence on Sunday detailing the successful interception of a significant number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles launched from Iran amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

According to the Ministry, UAE air defence detected 17 ballistic missiles, successfully destroying 16, while one fell into the sea. Simultaneously, 117 UAVs were detected, of which 113 were intercepted, and four fell within the country’s territory.

These attacks are part of a broader cycle of Iranian retaliatory strikes following the start of the war after the US-Israel joint operation killed the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

Since the commencement of these hostilities, UAE air defences have detected a total of 238 ballistic missiles, intercepting 221, with 15 falling into the sea and 2 impacting the country.

Furthermore, a total of 1,422 Iranian UAVs have been detected, of which 1,342 were intercepted, and 80 impacted UAE soil. Additionally, 8 cruise missiles were detected and successfully destroyed during this period.

The ministry further stated that the ongoing strikes have resulted in four deaths among Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationals, while 112 people sustained moderate to minor injuries.

The injured include nationals from the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Comoros, and Turkiye.

The Ministry of Defence reaffirmed its readiness to address any threats, vowing to respond firmly to attempts to undermine national security. It emphasised that all measures are in place to ensure the protection of the UAE’s sovereignty, stability, and national interests.

The development comes amid escalated tensions in West Asia, following the death of the 86-year-old Khamenei, who was killed in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

Following this, Tehran, in retaliation, launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region, including multiple Arab countries. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups.

(ANI)