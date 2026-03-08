UAE Air Defences Intercept Multiple Missiles and Drones Launched From Iran, Defence Ministry Confirms

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defence has confirmed that its national air defences are currently engaged in responding to “incoming missiles and drones from Iran”, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The military response follows a wave of aerial threats targeting the Gulf nation. Authorities stated that the audible disturbances and explosive sounds heard across the country are the “result of air defences intercepting the projectiles” launched from Iranian territory.

The Ministry’s announcement serves to contextualise the heightened state of alert in the region, as defence systems work to neutralise threats before they reach their intended targets.

In a demonstration of national resilience amidst these attacks, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday met five civilians who were injured amid the escalating tensions in West Asia and the Gulf region. During his visit to check on the injured currently receiving treatment in hospital, the President underlined that the UAE would continue to protect its people and the country, highlighting that they would emerge stronger than before.

Providing details on the victims, President Al Nahyan said, “I am here at the hospital visiting five of those who were injured in the recent events. All five are civilians: two Emiratis, one Indian, one Sudanese, and one Iranian. They are all our responsibility, and, God willing, they will make a full recovery.”

The President reassured the public that everything is well in the UAE and expressed his gratitude to the armed forces, the Ministry of Interior, security services, and Civil Defence for their service.

“We are in a time of war, and I promise them that we will fulfil our duty, because it is our obligation to protect our people and our country,” he asserted. “We will carry out our duty towards our country, our people, and our residents who are also part of our family. May God protect the UAE, protect its people, and safeguard everyone who lives in it with dignity and security. I promise everyone that we will emerge stronger than before.”

Addressing the external threats directly, the UAE President added, “Another message I would like to convey is directed at the enemies of the UAE: The UAE is attractive; the UAE is beautiful. The UAE is a model. But I say to them: Do not be misled by the UAE’s appearance.”

His visit and the subsequent military interceptions come against a backdrop of rapidly deteriorating security in the region. These developments were triggered after joint US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials.

In a massive retaliatory move, Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. This broad offensive has further widened the conflict in West Asia, significantly heightening the risks for both local civilians and the expatriate population.

