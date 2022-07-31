Typhoon Trases approaches S.Korea

By IANS
typhoon in south korea
Image credit- IANS

Seoul: Typhoon Trases is approaching South Korea’s resort island of Jeju, packing maximum winds of 18 metres per second, the weather agency said on Sunday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted the typhoon to move the closest to the island around Monday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The season’s sixth typhoon is forecast to pass 140 km south of the island at around noon on Monday and weaken to a tropical depression, the weather agency said.

Heavy rain pounded Jeju on Saturday as this year’s fifth typhoon, Songda, passed by the waters south of the island, but there were no reports of damage from downpours and strong winds.

