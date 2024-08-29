Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan’s Kyushu

Tokyo: Japan’s most powerful typhoon Shanshan makes landfall on the main southern island of Kyushu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), on Thursday.

By 8:00 a.m. local time, the cyclone had moved slightly north to 31.55 degrees north latitude and 130.05 degrees east longitude, maintaining its speed of 15 kilometres per hour.

The Japanese meteorological agency noted that when the typhoon made landfall, it was packing a windspeed of 144 kph and gusts reaching up to 216 kph.

At least three people have been killed in southwestern Japan as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall, bringing strong winds, torrential rains, and landslides.

Ahead of the arrival, authorities issued their highest alert level in places, advising hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate and warning of “life-threatening” flooding, landslides and storm surges.

With record-breaking rainfall affecting southern Kyushu, the JMA has issued special warnings for violent winds, high waves, and storm surges across Kagoshima prefecture.

Residents are urged to stay updated on the latest typhoon information and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Japan also issued an emergency warning on Wednesday as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approached the region with heavy rain and strong winds, prompting Toyota Motor to suspend operations at all its domestic factories.

Airlines and rail operators also cancelled some services over the coming days as the typhoon, categorised as very strong.

