Typhoon Mulan makes landfall in China

Beijing: Typhoon Mulan, the seventh of this year, made landfall in the coastal areas of Xuwen county in China’s Guangdong province, on Wednesday, according to the local meteorological department.

The typhoon is expected to move in a north-west direction at a speed of about 20 km per hour, before entering the Beibu Gulf on Wednesday afternoon, with its intensity gradually weakening, reports Xinhua news agency.

The department predicted that there will be heavy wind and rain in Guangdong between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Schedules of several high-speed rail lines and flights in Guangdong have been temporarily adjusted, and customs clearance has been suspended at relevant ports.

As of Wednesday morning, all flights at Zhanjiang Wuchuan Airport were cancelled.