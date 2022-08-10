Typhoon Mulan makes landfall in China

By WCE 1 70 0

Beijing: Typhoon Mulan, the seventh of this year, made landfall in the coastal areas of Xuwen county in China’s Guangdong province, on Wednesday, according to the local meteorological department.

The typhoon is expected to move in a north-west direction at a speed of about 20 km per hour, before entering the Beibu Gulf on Wednesday afternoon, with its intensity gradually weakening, reports Xinhua news agency.

The department predicted that there will be heavy wind and rain in Guangdong between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Schedules of several high-speed rail lines and flights in Guangdong have been temporarily adjusted, and customs clearance has been suspended at relevant ports.

As of Wednesday morning, all flights at Zhanjiang Wuchuan Airport were cancelled.

You might also like
World

9 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in S.Korea

World

Pakistan suspends TV channel critical of government (Ld)

World

Kenyans voting for President, Parliament in close polls

World

Taiwan says China preparing for invasion

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.