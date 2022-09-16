Typhoon Muifa makes 4th landfall in China

By Abhilasha 0

Beijing: Typhoon Muifa, the 12th of this season, made a fourth landfall in China on Friday, bringing with it strong winds and rain.

The typhoon made two landfalls on Friday  in the coastal city of Dalian in Liaoning province at around 12.40 p.m. and at 12 a.m. Friday in Qingdao, Shandong province, reports Xinhua news agency.

The typhoon made its first landfall on the coast of Zhoushan in Zhejiang province on Wednesday night, and the second was in Shanghai’s Fengxian district the following day.

The typhoon packed winds of up to 82.8 km per hour near its centew and had a minimum atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its centre when it landed in Dalian.

Dalian’s flood control and drought relief headquarters upgraded the emergency response from Level III to Level II, the second-highest, on Thursday afternoon.

Muifa is expected to become an extratropical cyclone on Friday after entering the Bohai Sea.

You might also like
Technology

SpaceX Starlink internet service now available in Antarctica

World

US researchers develop method to identify future SARS-CoV-2 mutations

World

Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin becomes most tracked flight ever

World

Toronto’s Swaminarayan temple vandalised with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.