Typhoon Maliksi wanes upon landing in China

By IANS
Guangzhou: Typhoon Maliksi made landfall in Yangxi County, located in Yangjiang City, in south China’s Guangdong province, as a tropical storm on Saturday.

Following its landfall at around 0:55 a.m, Maliksi weakened from a tropical storm to a tropical depression.

Nonetheless, it unleashed heavy rainfall from Friday morning to Saturday morning in southern Guangdong, with the highest cumulative rainfall of 272.3 mm recorded in the Leizhou Peninsula, reports Xinhua news agency.

As of 6:52 a.m. on Saturday, a total of 28 rainstorm warning signals were active across Guangdong. The heavy rainfall also affected the eastern provinces of Fujian, Zhejiang and Jiangxi. Zhejiang launched a Level-IV emergency response of flood control at 1 p.m. on Saturday in response to the typhoon-triggered heavy rainfall.

The province has received moderate to heavy rain since Friday.

