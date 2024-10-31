Typhoon Kong-Rey makes landfall in Taiwan, one killed

Taipei: One person has been killed and 73 injured after where Typhoon Kong-rey, one of the most powerful storms made landfall in Taiwan.

A 56-year-old woman in central Taiwan died after a tree fell on her while she was driving and crashed into the truck.

After landfall, the authorities closed schools, offices and financial markets, evacuated thousands of people, grounded hundreds of flights, and mobilized the military.

Kong-rey was the most powerful typhoon to hit Taiwan in 28 years, said Gene Huang, a forecaster with the island’s Central Weather Administration, as reported by New York Times.

The winds approaching was 200 kilometers per hour (125 mph), equivalent to a Category 3 Atlantic hurricane, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC).

Ahead of the powerful storm, the local authorities ordered offices and schools to temporarily close, while Taiwan suspended trading on its stock market.