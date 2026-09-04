Two workers rescued alive after nine days in Nepal tunnel

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Nepal: The two workers were pulled alive from the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, raising hopes that more people could still be trapped underground.

Two workers have been rescued alive from the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project in Nepal nine days after being trapped during devastating flash floods that occurred on August 26.

The men, who have been identified as mechanical foreman Sanjay Sah and mechanical supervisor Kabir Maharjan, were recovered about 170 metres from the entrance of the tunnel.

Both are undergoing medical treatment with Sah not severely injured, while Maharjan reportedly cannot move his limbs.

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This rescue has sparked fresh optimism for the hundreds of workers missing in Nepal’s hydo electric dams.

The government calculates that nearly 900 people are still missing in 12 different dams throughout Nepal, about 500 of whom it is believed are buried within the tunnels.

Teams have still not given up, they are sifting through the tunnels for signs of life.

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