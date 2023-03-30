Two US army helicopters crash in Kentucky, many feared dead

Several people have been feared dead as two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training incident in Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Trigg County emergency personnel said the crash occurred between Bobby Light Road and Lancaster Road around 9:35 pm.

Local military confirmed their helicopters were involved in the crash.

Fort Campbell spokesperson said in a statement, two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters had crashed during “a routine training mission”. The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families.

The department said in a news release, that Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the helicopter crash, along with military investigators and several other agencies.

The helicopters involved are from the 101st Airborne Division, which is the only air assault division in the US Army and has been sent to conflict zones internationally.