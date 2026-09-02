Two Turkish ships collide off Istanbul, 10 crew members missing

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New-Delhi: Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collided off Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara on Wednesday ​and one of the ships, which had 10 crew on board went missing.

The incident occurred 18 nautical miles south of Silivri, the Governor’s Office said.

The collision took place at around 3 am local time (0000 GMT), when the Turkish-flagged commercial vessel Alsu, sailing from Kocaeli to Aliaga, collided with the Turkish-flagged Tugberk Imamoglu, which was travelling from Iskenderun Port to Karadeniz Eregli, Anadolu News Agency reported, citing the Istanbul Governor’s Office.

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Following the collision, vessels from the General Directorate of Coastal Safety and the Coast Guard Marmara and Straits Command, along with a Coast Guard helicopter, were dispatched to the area to conduct search and rescue operations, according to Anadolu News Agency.

Initial assessments by the responding teams found no visible damage to the Alsu. However, authorities have been unable to establish contact with the Tugberk Imamoglu or its 10 crew members.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway in the area, Anadolu News Agency reported.

There was also no immediate official information on the condition or whereabouts of the 10 crew members.