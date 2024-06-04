Two soldiers killed in plane crash during military training in Turkey

Ankara: Two soldiers were killed in a plane crash during military training in the central Turkish province of Kayseri on Tuesday, said the Turkish Defense Ministry.

“An SF-260D type training aircraft of our Air Force Command, which took off from the 12th Air Transportation Main Base Command in Kayseri for training/testing, was involved in a crash due to an unknown reason,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the local governorate, the plane crashed in the Hasan Arpa neighbourhood of the Kocasinan district in Kayseri province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Further details are awaited.

