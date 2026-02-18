Two skiers killed in avalanche on Mont Blanc route in Italy

Italy: Two skiers were killed, and one was severely injured after an avalanche hit Val Veny, part of the Courmayeur ski resort in north-west Italy.

The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, three men were skiing off-piste in the Couloir Vesses a popular freeride route in Courmayeur on Sunday morning, when a large avalanche ran down towards them.

Following which one skier died on the spot and another was airlifted to hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to injuries, as reported by AP. Meanwhile, the third man sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the Le Molinette Hospital in Turin.

The search and rescue teams were immediately alerted along with 15 rescuers, three canine units and two helicopters.

The incident comes amid heightened avalanche risk across the Alpine region.