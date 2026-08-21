Two ships with 22 Indians hijacked near Yemen and Somalia

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New Delhi: Pirates near Yemen and Somalia have hijacked two ships that carried a total of 22 Indian nationals.

As per reports, the Eritrean registered oil tanker M.T. Sibu 1, which has a crew of 20 including 16 Indians on board, was commandeered by six armed pirates in the Gulf of Aden approximately 30 nautical miles from the Yemen coast.

Included in the crew list are one Syrian, one Sudanese, one Iraqi national and the nationality of a further crew member is unconfirmed. The crew is understood to be unharmed, added reports.

The agency employing the crew was instructed to send through an incident report and updates via the e-Navik maritime casualty reporting system.

In the second incident, pirates have boarded a Cameroonian cargo ship M/V LUTUF off Somalia.

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Reportedly, the ship has 10 crew on board, including six Indians.

An official from Somalia has claimed that the ship was seized approximately 3.5 nautical miles off Marraya in the Eyl region of Puntland and that the vessel subsequently went under tow to towards the Nugaal coast.

The crew list additionally includes one Turkish national, one Georgian national and two Serbian security staff.

The two incidents mean a total of 22 Indian nationals are now on pirate vessels.