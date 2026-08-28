Two relief flights sent to Nepal, third expected this evening: MEA

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New Delhi: India has sent two aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal and is preparing to dispatch a third flight this evening, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday, as New Delhi steps up relief and rescue support following the devastating flash floods.

Responding to an ANI question on the matter, Jaiswal said that the third aircraft is expected to carry around 12-13 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, taking India’s total relief material sent to Nepal to about 60 tonnes if the flight departs as planned.

“As this tragedy unfolded, we mobilised our humanitarian assistance efforts the same day, and we had one aircraft; the first aircraft departed on August 26 in the evening. It carried 10 tons of relief materials, which included temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines,” Jaiswal said at a press briefing.

He said the second aircraft departed on August 27 at around 10:30 am, carrying 37.5 tonnes of relief material.

The consignment included tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items, according to the MEA spokesperson.

Jaiswal said India is considering sending a third aircraft this evening, with the flight expected to carry portable generators, dignity kits, food, water purification tablets and medicines. The supplies are among items made available or requested by the Nepalese side, he said.

“The total load of this particular flight would be something around 12-13 tonnes. Overall, you know, keeping in mind that this flight also takes off, we would have sent 60 tonnes of relief material to Nepal by way of our humanitarian assistance,” Jaiswal said.

Beyond humanitarian supplies, India is preparing additional specialised support for Nepal’s rescue operations.

“As requested by Nepal, we are preparing to send a tunnel rescue team, for which a recce team is being flown in first to assess the on-ground situation as to what sort of equipment will be required. We’re also sending a medical team to Nepal,” Jaiswal said.

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India has also offered Bailey bridges and associated technical teams to help restore connectivity in flood-affected areas.

“One Bailey bridge is already in Nepal and can be deployed for relief efforts and for connectivity efforts,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson further said India has offered to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams along with associated equipment to assist Nepal’s ongoing search and rescue operations and provide relief to people affected by the disaster.

“We await a response from the Government of Nepal on this front. Let me say that we stand ready to offer any other assistance that the Nepal authorities might require,” Jaiswal said.

Speaking about the Indian nationals affected by the disaster, Jaiswal said the Government of India is arranging the return of those who have been rescued. He referred to the 21 Indian nationals who have already returned to Delhi, with travel arrangements made by the Indian Embassy.

The latest Indian assistance comes as Nepal continues to grapple with the aftermath of a catastrophic flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa.

According to the latest disaster management update provided by Nepalese authorities, 538 bodies have been recovered, and 977 people remain missing, while search, rescue and relief operations continue in the affected areas.

(Source: ANI)