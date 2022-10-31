Two people were killed in California Halloween party shooting

San Francisco: Two people were killed and two others injured during a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina, a city in California, local authorities said, adding the suspect is currently at large.

The injured persons are receiving medical treatment and in unknown condition, Xinhua news agency quoted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as saying in a statement on Sunday.

One of the party goers produced a firearm, fired at other revellers and fled the scene, it said.

Deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 12.27 a.m. on Sunday in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street, where one victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and three others were transported to a local hospital, where one of them was later pronounced deceased.

Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is going on.

Covina is located 35 km east of downtown Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley.