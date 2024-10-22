Two men plead guilty to murder of Air India Kanishka bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik in Canada

Canada: Two men accused of killing Ripudaman Singh Malik, a Sikh man acquitted in the tragic 1985 Air India Kanishka terrorist bombing case, have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a Canadian court, according to media reports.

The two accused identified as Tanner Fox and Jose Lopez had shot Ripudaman on July 14, 2022 in Surrey, British Columbia.

Malik and co-accused Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges related to the two bombings in 1985 that killed 331 people.

As per a report in ‘South China Morning Post’, the court in New Westminster, British Columbia, has accepted the pleading guilty by the killers. They had pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second degree murder.

The two men had been hired to kill Malik, the report added.