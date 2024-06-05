Two killed, three injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Beirut: Two Hezbollah members were killed and three others injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, the media reported.

An Israeli drone on Tuesday fired three air-to-surface missiles at a motorcycle on a road linking Naqoura to Tyre in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.

The strike set the motorcycle ablaze, killing the two riders, identified as Hezbollah members.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone launched two air-to-surface missiles at a truck at the western entrance to Libbaya village in eastern Lebanon, wounding three Hezbollah members, the sources added.

Hezbollah announced it had attacked 14 Israeli targets on Tuesday, causing unspecified damage. The Israeli Air Force has conducted intensified air raids over the past four days, exceeding 15 strikes per day.

These strikes have targeted ten towns and villages along the southern Lebanon border and four deeper within southern and eastern Lebanon.

In response, Hezbollah launched several attacks using assault drones and various missiles, targeting command headquarters, artillery positions, and Israeli armoured vehicles along the border and in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.