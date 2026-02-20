Two Indian workers thrashed in Israel, targeted in racial attack

Advertisement

Israel: A shocking attack took place in which two Indian workers were brutally assaulted and targeted in racial attack in Ashkelon of Israel.

The exact date of the incident is not clear but a video has surfaced in this connection that brought the incident to light on Monday.

It is being reportedly said that the accused persons have been arrested by the local police.

A statement for this incident has also been uploaded by the the Embassy of Israel in India which reads, “The attack on two Indian workers yesterday in Ashkelon by delinquents is absolutely unacceptable. The Israeli police have caught the perpetrators and will bring them to justice.”

The incident that took place was reportedly said to be pre-planned by the delinquents over whatsapp chats. This attack took place during the night time in Ashkelon city which is close to Gaza border.

Meanwhile, it is reportedly said that PM Narendra Modi is all set to visit Israel on Wednesday with concerns being raised if he will be putting up this issue on his visit or not.

