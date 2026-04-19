Two Indian nationals shot dead outside gurdwara in Italy

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New Delhi: A shocking incident took place in which two Indian nations were shot dead outside a gurudwara in Italy yesterday. It is being reportedly said that multiple gun shots were fired at the location and after that the gunmen fled the crime scene.

The location where the incident took place is reportedly said to be Covo in Bergamo province of Italy.

As per reports, the attack took place before midnight when they were leaving the gurudwara after praying on the occasion of Vaisakhi festival.

The victims are identified as Raginder Singh (48) who used to live in Covo, and Gurmit Singh (48) from Agnadello.

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According to authorities, approximately ten shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The accused is said to be an Indian who was a regular visitor of gurudwara, according to one eye witnesses.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.