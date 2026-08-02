Two helicopters collide while battling major wildfire near Athens

Advertisement

Athens: Greece’s Fire Service announced that two helicopters collided while taking part in efforts to extinguish a major wildfire in the Psatha area, about 60 kilometres west of central Athens.

In a statement, the Fire Service said a rescue operation is currently under way to locate the crews of the two helicopters.

Advertisement

Greece has been battling wildfires for the past week, with more than 12,000 hectares of forests and agricultural land destroyed.

(Source: ANI)