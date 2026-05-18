Two Dead, over 7,000 evacuated after Powerful Earthquake Strikes Southwest China

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New Delhi: Two Dead, several injured after a strong 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck southwest China’s Guangxi region near Liuzhou city at a shallow depth early Monday. The incident caused strong tremors across nearby regions.

It is being reportedly said that over 7,000 residents were evacuated in the rescue operations that took place in the affected areas. The earthquake also disrupted transport services in some parts of the region.

The impact of the quake led to damage in several buildings with reports of cracks appearing in residential structures and some older buildings partially collapsing.

Local officials confirmed that two people lost their lives in the disaster, while four others were admitted to hospitals for treatment. One person was also reported missing.

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Following the incident, emergency response teams, firefighters and medical personnel were rushed to the affected areas to carry out rescue and search operations.

It was suggested to the public of the affected area to remain alert as aftershocks could not be ruled out.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said the quake’s shallow depth intensified the shaking in nearby areas. Authorities are continuing relief and assessment work while monitoring the situation closely.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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