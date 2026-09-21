Two crew members injured after tanker hit in Strait of Hormuz amid escalating US-Iran tensions

Advertisement

Portsmouth: A commercial tanker transiting inbound through the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile on Monday, causing minor injuries to two crew members.

According to a security warning issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), military authorities confirmed the attack occurred during an inbound passage through the strategic waterway.

“UKMTO has received a report of an incident involving a vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the agency wrote in a post on X. “Military authorities have informed UKMTO that a tanker conducting an inbound transit was struck by an unknown projectile.”

Despite the strike, the vessel sustained minimal operational damage and remains en route to its destination under its own power, according to the report.

“Two crew have sustained minor injuries and the vessel is reported to be continuing to its next port of call under its own power,” UKMTO said. “There is no reported environmental impact at this time.”

The agency noted that relevant military authorities are actively investigating the incident. Commercial vessels navigating the area have been advised to exercise caution and immediately report any suspicious maritime activity to UKMTO.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf ruled out reopening the Strait of Hormuz or returning to the previous framework of negotiations with the United States until Washington meets Tehran’s conditions, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

According to Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf said Iran had conveyed its demands to the United States through intermediaries and would not reconsider its position until Tehran’s conditions were fulfilled.

“Our messages and conditions have been conveyed explicitly to the other side through intermediaries… And until these conditions are met, the inalienable rights of the Iranian nation are recognised, and the Americans fulfil their commitments, there will be no possibility of a return to the previous negotiation framework or to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” Ghalibaf said.

Advertisement

Ghalibaf’s remarks came after Iran’s central military command warned that any renewed US military action against Tehran would trigger attacks against American bases and interests across the region.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA that any US military action would be met with “continuous, effective and painful” attacks.

“Should the United States make any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all its bases and interests in the region will be targeted in continuous, effective and painful attacks without any limitation or consideration,” the statement said.

The Iranian military command also warned regional countries against supporting any US military operation against Tehran, saying countries that assist Washington would be regarded as participants in the action.

Meanwhile, US Central Command said its forces had redirected 109 commercial vessels as part of efforts to enforce Washington’s naval blockade on Iran.

“A U.S. Sailor stands watch aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). As of Sept. 20, CENTCOM forces have redirected 109 commercial vessels to ensure total compliance,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

The US military resumed enforcement of the blockade against maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports on July 14.

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a major flashpoint in the escalating US-Iran confrontation.

The strategic waterway is a crucial route for global energy shipments, and restrictions on maritime traffic have raised concerns over further disruption to international trade and oil supplies.