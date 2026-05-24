Two children abandoned 2092 Kms away from home in Portugal, parents arrested

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New Delhi: Two children were found abandoned in woodland, 2,092 Kilometers away from home in eastern France. The children are said to be two brothers of five and three years of age.

The incident came to light when they were found crying and wandering near a rural road between Alcacer do Sal and Comporta in southern Portugal.

The arrested persons are identified as 41-year-old woman and 55-year-old stepfather. They were arrested 200 kilometers away from the place where the boys were found.

As per reports, the couple is being questioned regarding this case on suspicion of child abandonment, abuse and endangering minors.

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After the boys were rescued they told that they were taken to woods and were asked to be blindfolded as part of a game, but when the opened the cloth they saw that their parents have left them alone at the place.

According to a resident of that area, the boys were carrying basic things in their bag like water bottle, fruits and some clothes to change due to which their doubt turned into a suspect that they have been abandoned by their parents.

Following the incident, the children were taken to hospital for medical checks and are currently in foster care. It is being reportedly said that the real father of the children had allegedly taken away illegally from his place. The couple first travelled from Colmar in eastern France through Spain before reaching Portugal.

Further investigation is underway in both Portugal and France.