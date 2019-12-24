Twitterati says scapegoats got death for Khashoggi murder

Riyadh: As a Saudi Arabian court sentenced five persons to death and jailed three others for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year, Twitter users said these people had been made scapegoats for the crime of someone else.

One user commented: “Five scapegoats sentenced to death by Saudi Arabia for the murder of critic Jamal Khashoggi.”

Another said: “Now if only they’d go after the guys who are actually responsible.”

“Five scapegoats? How tragic,” read one post.

“Why isn’t the mob boss himself paying a price?” wondered another user.

One user remarked: “Scapegoats, nobody important right?”

“Who ordered the hit?” asked one Twitter user.

One user posted: “Talk about hiding the evidence!”