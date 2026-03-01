Trump’s Final Warning: ‘We Will Hit Iran With a Force Never Seen Before’

Advertisement

Washington: Tensions in the Middle East have intensified after Iran launched missile attacks on US and Israeli bases, following a joint Israel-US operation that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei along with several family members.

US President Donald Trump has warned that Tehran will face unprecedented military retaliation if it continues its attacks. The warning signals a potential escalation, as both nations brace for further confrontation.

The US and Israel carried out ‘Operation Epic Fury’ after nuclear talks with Iran stalled and concerns grew over renewed Iranian nuclear activities. Multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran, were targeted in the operation. Reports indicate that Khamenei, his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were killed, with images from the incident reportedly reviewed by Israeli officials.

In retaliation, Iran fired missiles that struck regions across the Gulf, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Bahrain, demonstrating its intent to respond decisively. The developments highlight the growing volatility in the region and raise fears of a broader conflict involving both the US and its allies.

Analysts warn that the tit-for-tat dynamics between the US and Iran could trigger further military escalation unless diplomatic channels are urgently restored. The situation remains fluid, with global attention focused on the Gulf.