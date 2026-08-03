Trump’s “final act” begins as he eyes post-midterm power, 2028 influence: Report

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Washington DC: US President Donald Trump, according to a report of Axios, appears largely unconcerned about whether Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections, with his advisers telling Axios that he could emerge “just as strong, or even stronger” among Republicans regardless of the outcome.

According to an Axios report, Trump would prefer a Republican victory but appears indifferent to the prospect of Democrats taking control of Congress and launching investigations into his family, wealth and policies.

A key reason, the report said, is that Trump sees the period after the midterms as an opportunity to strengthen his influence over the Republican Party and shape the 2028 presidential race.

Axios said Trump is “not a share-the-stage, pass-the-torch, groom-your-successor kind of guy.” Instead, the report said, he is expected to use his political leverage to maintain control over the party and influence its future leadership.

If Republicans retain the Senate, Trump could have an increasingly pro-Trump chamber, with many of his Republican critics either defeated or retired. Axios noted that Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida could chair committees if Republicans retain control.

The House could also become more closely aligned with Trump. The report said Trump already acts as a “de facto speaker,” while some of his remaining Republican critics, including Representatives Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, could be replaced by lawmakers who won with Trump’s backing.

The report said Trump’s control over the Republican base will allow him to play a major role in determining the party’s 2028 nominee and shaping its political message.

Axios reported that Trump “wants a Vance-Rubio ticket” and is likely to get his way if he maintains his current influence.

The report also noted that potential 2028 contenders such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would face difficulty breaking with Trump while simultaneously seeking his support.

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Trump is also expected to use his political network and fundraising influence to maintain his clout beyond the presidency.

“He likes the fact that when he tells someone, ‘Give me money,’ they give him money,” one adviser told Axios.

Another adviser said Trump would relish having Republicans continue to seek his endorsement, saying, “You’re as powerful as your bank account says you are.”

Axios reported that Trump is likely to work with the possibility of running again in 2028 “until the bitter end,” although the report said the prospect is also about maintaining his influence and keeping potential successors such as Vance and Rubio in line.

The White House is also watching potential alternatives, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri.

The most significant post-midterm confrontation could involve congressional oversight, Axios reported.

The report raised the possibility of a constitutional clash if Trump orders his administration, family and friends to ignore congressional demands for information or investigations.

Axios called congressional oversight one of the “last and most vital powers lawmakers hold dear,” setting up a potential confrontation over the limits of presidential power during Trump’s final two years in office.

(Source: ANI)