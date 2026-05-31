Trump’s doctor confirms he is “fully fit” but advises him to “continue weight loss”

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Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to celebrate his 80th birthday in June, currently stands as the oldest individual to hold the nation’s highest office. The MAGA leader has frequently maintained that he possesses excellent health while continuously asserting that he continues to ace cognitive exams, despite persistent public concerns regarding his overall physical fitness to carry out his duties.

Nonetheless, his physician recommended that he focus on shedding weight and boosting his daily physical exercise as part of preventative wellness measures.

On Friday (US time), the current US administration reinforced these assertions through an official memorandum compiled by White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella following the POTUS’ third in-person medical check-up in 13 months.

The president’s physician stated, “He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief,” after the leader concluded his visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre earlier this week.

This comprehensive medical assessment, which was made public three days after his Tuesday examination, noted that the Republican president underwent a wide array of diagnostic tests designed to evaluate his cardiac function alongside other medical areas.

Specifically, Dr Barbabella’s memorandum disclosed that Trump weighs 238 pounds and maintains a resting heart rate of 73 beats per minute.

The White House medical officer emphasised that the clinical evaluations were largely normal. However, the report noted, “Slight lower leg swelling was noted, with improvement from last year,” alongside visible dermal discolouration on his hands, which was described as “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.”

In addition to these physical markers, the executive doctor revealed Trump had participated in a detailed neurological assessment, which included standard screenings for cognitive function.

The final parameters fell comfortably within normal limits, officially documenting a flawless score of 30 out of 30.

The memorandum additionally confirmed that Trump “remains up to date on all appropriate preventive screenings and immunisations”, while clarifying that his “routine cancer screenings, cardiovascular risk assessment, and metabolic evaluations are current and within recommended intervals”.

To maintain these metrics, Dr Barbabella verified that preventative health counselling had been administered to the POTUS during the session.

This medical guidance included personalised directives concerning his diet, alongside clinical recommendations to switch to low-dose aspirin, expand his daily physical activity, and continue weight loss.

The official document also provided insight into his long-term prescriptions managed for cholesterol control and cardiac prevention.

These official findings echo comments made earlier this year, when Trump discussed his personal wellness at length during an extensive interview with The Wall Street Journal, which followed a clinical CT scan performed in October 2025.

Despite recurring external allegations claiming he has fallen asleep at numerous White House events, the 79-year-old president vigorously denied the viral reports, openly conveying his “irritation” regarding the relentless public debate surrounding his physical stamina.

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During an “impromptu phone call” initiated with the publication, Trump remarked right off the bat, “Let’s talk about health again for the 25th time.”

At the time, he informed the WSJ that he had routinely ingested greater-than-recommended aspirin doses for the past 25 years, acknowledging that the habit frequently caused him to bruise.

He further confessed to carrying cosmetic products with him in the event that his hand got “whacked”.

Defending his long-standing medication routine, Trump remarked, “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart.”

Furthermore, when subsequently questioned about rumours suggesting he tends to doze off at public functions, Trump dismissed the assertions, explaining that he merely shut his eyes at times because he found it “relaxing”.

However, since entering his second presidency in January 2025, Trump has faced continuous public oversight regarding suspected age-related medical complications–an issue that he and his political predecessor, Democratic President Joe Biden, unexpectedly shared in common.

Biden, who originally intended to pursue a re-election campaign, ultimately withdrew from the 2024 presidential race after Trump consistently targeted his advanced age and mental capacity.

Amid the heavy political debate surrounding the transparency of Biden’s medical records, his press office eventually announced in May 2025 that the former leader had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that had unfortunately metastasised to his bones.

While Trump initially expressed supportive words towards Biden, he later returned to his standard political broadsides, fuelling various alternative theories alleging his predecessor deliberately concealed the medical crisis while remaining in office.

This intense political focus on health ties back to last year, when public scrutiny regarding Trump’s assertions of “excellent health” intensified dramatically after a collection of unedited photographs and video clips showing his severely swollen feet, ankles, and calves spread widely across social media networks.

Additional close-up media footage drew further attention to his right hand, which exhibited clear signs of physical trauma and severe bruising.

A vast number of digital commentaries mockingly highlighted how the images indicated his skin had been heavily layered with cosmetic concealer to mask what multiple external analysts suspected were “IV wounds”.

Prompted by the growing controversy, the White House officially broke its silence in July 2025 to confirm that Trump was dealing with a chronic vascular condition.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the hand discolouration was entirely consistent with “tissue damage from frequent handshaking” compounded by his regular intake of aspirin, which remains “part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

(Source: ANI)