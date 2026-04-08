Trump warns of 50% tariffs on countries supplying arms to Iran hours after ceasefire announcement

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Washington DC: Hours after the announcement of a double-sided ceasefire in the West Asia conflict with Iran for two weeks, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned against any country supplying military weapons to the Islamic Republic, stating that he would impose a 50 per cent tariff on all goods exported to the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the measure will be “effective immediately”, noting that there will be no “exclusions or exemptions.”

“A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!” his post read.

Trump earlier stated that the Islamic Republic has agreed to halt the uranium enrichment programme as part of the deal, while also stating that discussions are underway regarding tariff and sanctions relief on Iran.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the United States will “work closely” with Iran following what he described as a “very productive Regime Change” in the country.

Trump further indicated that several aspects of a broader agreement have already been finalised, suggesting ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust.” It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to,” the post read.

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Trump had suspended the “bombing and attack” campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and stating that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump said.

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” he added.

Trump said that Iran has agreed to almost all of the various points of past contention, and this extension will allow time for a permanent agreement to be finalised.

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution,” he added.

(Source: ANI)

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