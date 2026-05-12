Trump to undergo annual dental, medical exams on May 26 at Walter Reed National Military Center

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Washington DC: US President Donald Trump is set to undergo his annual dental and medical evaluations on May 26 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland amid scrutiny over his health conditions.

According to a White House statement issued on Monday, Trump’s visit will include routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his preventive healthcare schedule.

The statement further noted that the US President will also meet service members and staff at the medical facility in recognition of their service and dedication to the nation.

“President Donald J. Trump will visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26 for his annual dental and medical evaluations, and to visit with the men and women of the military. This will include the President’s routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care. The President will also spend time with service members and staff at Walter Reed in recognition of their service, professionalism, and dedication to the nation,” the statement read.

The White House said that additional details regarding Trump’s schedule for the visit will be released at a later date.

Last year in July, Trump, who is now 79, was diagnosed with a “benign and common” vein condition known as chronic venous insufficiency after he noticed swelling in his legs.

Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, said in a memorandum, released by the White House on July 17, that the US president underwent a thorough health examination after he noticed mild swelling in his legs, and it revealed no evidence of a more serious condition like deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

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Barbarella said the president remains in “excellent” overall health after he was “thoroughly evaluated” by the White House Medical Unit after noticing mild swelling in his lower legs.

This, he said, was done in keeping with “routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution.”

The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was established in 2011 following the merger of the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Walter Reed Army Medical Center, founded in 1909 and named after Major Walter Reed, played a key role in treating American soldiers during major conflicts, including World Wars I and II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

The National Naval Medical Center, established in 1939 under then US President Franklin D Roosevelt’s vision, served as a major military healthcare, research, and training institution.

Over the decades, both institutions provided medical care to US Presidents, military personnel, and national leaders. Under the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure Act, the two facilities were consolidated to create Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which now serves as a unified hub for military healthcare in the United States.

(ANI)

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