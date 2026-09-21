Trump to meet NYC Mayor Mamdani at Gracie Mansion during UN week

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USA: US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion on Monday, September 21, during Trump’s visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting is expected to focus on issues affecting New York City and its residents.

According to the White House schedule, the meeting is set for 4:10 pm local time and will be closed to the press.

The two leaders have previously met twice at the White House, including once when Mamdani was mayor-elect. Monday’s meeting will be their first at the New York mayor’s official residence.

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Trump is in New York ahead of the 81st UN General Assembly High-Level Week, with the General Debate scheduled to begin on September 22.

His schedule also includes meetings with other international leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Specific details of the Trump-Mamdani agenda have not been publicly disclosed. City officials have said the discussion will centre on matters concerning New York City and its residents.