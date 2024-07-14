Trump thanks US Secret Service for swift response to shooting incident at his election rally

Pennsylvania (USA): US Presidential candidate Donald Trump has thanked the United States Secret Service and law enforcement for their prompt response to an assassination incident aimed at him that occurred at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump took to the social media platform ‘Truth Social’ to acknowledge the shooting incident that occurred at his election rally on Saturday.

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” the former President wrote.

He extended condolences to the families affected, emphasising, “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured,” he said.

Reflecting on the shocking nature of the incident, Trump said, “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country.”

Details about the shooter, who is confirmed deceased, remain limited at this time.

Describing his own experience during the shooting, Trump revealed, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

Describing his own experience during the shooting, Trump wrote, “Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening.”

Ending on a patriotic note, Trump concluded, “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Earlier, US Secret Service Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted: “Protective measures have been implemented, and the former President is secure.”

